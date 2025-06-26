  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Technology

Easy Guide & Tips for Today’s Wordle

Easy Guide & Tips for Today’s Wordle
x

Easy Guide & Tips for Today’s Wordle

Highlights

Learn how to play Wordle, get the best starting word, and see hints for June 26’s puzzle — plus today’s answer!

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a popular word game where you have six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. Created by Josh Wardle in 2021, it quickly gained fans worldwide. In 2022, The New York Times bought the game.

How to Play:

  • Start by guessing any five-letter word.
  • Letters that are correct and in the right position will turn green.
  • Letters that are in the word but in the wrong position turn yellow.
  • Letters that aren’t in the word turn gray.

Best Starting Word:

Tracy Bennett, the Wordle editor at The New York Times, suggests “trace” as an excellent first guess.

You can play Wordle for free, but to save your progress and access more features, you’ll need a New York Times subscription.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (June 26):

  • The answer works as both a noun and a verb.
  • It’s a word that might be tough to say no to.
  • Contains two vowels: O and E.
  • Begins with the letter O.
  • Has repeating letters.
  • As a verb, it means “to present something for approval.” As a noun, it means “something offered for acceptance.”

Today’s Wordle Answer:

Offer

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick