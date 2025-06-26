Easy Guide & Tips for Today’s Wordle

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a popular word game where you have six chances to guess a secret five-letter word. Created by Josh Wardle in 2021, it quickly gained fans worldwide. In 2022, The New York Times bought the game.

How to Play:

Start by guessing any five-letter word.

Letters that are correct and in the right position will turn green.

Letters that are in the word but in the wrong position turn yellow.

Letters that aren’t in the word turn gray.

Best Starting Word:

Tracy Bennett, the Wordle editor at The New York Times, suggests “trace” as an excellent first guess.

You can play Wordle for free, but to save your progress and access more features, you’ll need a New York Times subscription.

Hints for Today’s Wordle (June 26):

The answer works as both a noun and a verb.

It’s a word that might be tough to say no to.

Contains two vowels: O and E.

Begins with the letter O.

Has repeating letters.

As a verb, it means “to present something for approval.” As a noun, it means “something offered for acceptance.”

Today’s Wordle Answer:

Offer