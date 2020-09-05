FAU-G: PUBG Mobile's Indian alternative; Check out

The Indian government banned 118 Chinese apps, including the popular mobile title called PUBG Mobile. And today morning, after two days of the ban it was removed from the Google and Apple App Stores, leaving several million Indian users in the dark. But it looks like Indian companies are already working on to launch PUBG alternative. And before many of them are already released, the latest one to be announced is FAU-G. Yes, it is pronounced as (Faw-Ji), the new title has been reported on social media, but the details are yet to be publicised.

So far we know that this 'proposed' PUBG Mobile alternative FAU-G abbreviation of 'Fearless And United Guards' have only been announced and may take some time to reach the app stores. Vishal Gondal, CEO of GOQii, announced the title, which is being developed by nCORE Games. Back in 2012, he also sold his gaming business to Display for about $100million.

In response to PM @narendramodi call of #AtmaNirbharApp, @nCore_games is proud to announce our action game Fearless And United: Guards FAU:G with mentorship from @akshaykumar 20% of net revenues donated to @BharatKeVeer trust for India's Bravehearts #JaiHind #FAUG #gaming pic.twitter.com/OZTKj2mdFl — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) September 4, 2020



FAU-G (Fauji), means a soldier in Indian language, comes as a response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'AtmaNirbhar' competition. The tweet further reveals that 20% of net revenues received through this game will be donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer' trust that is created by the Home Minister of India and will certainly be given to India's 'Bravehearts'.



In the meantime, even if you have downloaded PUBG, you can still play FAU-G. The next step to complete this ban process in India is the Internet Service Providers should block access to PUBG Mobile in India.



PUBG Mobile can no longer be download by Android and iOS users. Those who have installed the game on their smartphones can still play the game. We can assure that PUBG Mobile search on the Play Store and App Store doesn't show the app in the search results. This is just what happened during the first wave of Chinese apps got banned in India.

