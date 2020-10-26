FAU-G teaser released; confirmed to launch in November 2020

After the ban of popular Battle Royale game PUBG, the multiplayer action game FAU-G was announced, which has been confirmed to launch in November 2020. India's mobile game publisher nCore Games developed the game and will be set in the Galwan Valley backdrop.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the upcoming game and noted, "Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser."

The one-minute-long teaser gives a preview of FAU-G and shows Indian jawans fighting without weapons. It says 'together we secure Bharat' and 'we are Fearless and United Guards'.

nCore has also shared the teaser on its Twitter handle and confirmed that FAU-G would be launched in November 2020. But, the company also did not disclose the exact release date of the game.









Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G!

On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.@nCore_games @BharatKeVeer @vishalgondal #AtmanirbharBharat #StartupIndia pic.twitter.com/5lvPBa2Uxz — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 25, 2020

The FAU-G game will be available on both Google Play Store and App Store and will be based on real scenarios faced by the Indian Security Forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats.

From the net revenue generated from this game 20 per cent will be donated to 'Bharat Ke Veer Trust' that supports India's armed forces martyrs families.