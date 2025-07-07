Live
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for July 7, 2025 – Get Free Rewards Now!
Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 – Win the Golden Cup
The Free Fire Max India Cup 2025 is a fun game tournament for players in India.
After 3 years, the Free Fire game is back in India — but only the Free Fire Max version. The old version of the game is still banned. The new tournament is called the TEZ Free Fire Max India Cup 2025.
It will have a big prize of Rs. 1 crore for the winners!
Important Dates
Registration starts: July 7, 2025
In-game Qualifiers: July 13, 2025
Online Qualifiers: July 26 to August 3, 2025
League Stage: August 22 to September 14, 2025
Grand Finals: September 27–28, 2025
Who Can Play?
You must be Level 40 in the game.
You must have a Diamond 1 rank.
You can join through the game or on Garena’s official website.
Why Was Free Fire Banned?
Free Fire was banned in India in 2022 for safety reasons. The Indian government said it had links to other countries and was not safe.
Now, only Free Fire Max (a better and safer version) is allowed.
This new tournament gives gamers in India a chance to play and win big again!