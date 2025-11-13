Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (13 November 2025) – Get Free Skins, Diamonds & Gold

Free Fire Max has new redeem codes for 13 November 2025. You can use these codes to get free skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. The codes work only for a short time, so use them fast.

What is Free Fire Max?

Free Fire Max is a better version of Free Fire. It has nicer graphics and smoother gameplay. It came out in September 2021. You can play it on Android and iOS.

Today’s Codes

4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV

NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1

CT6P42J7GRH50Y8

YW2B64F7V8DHJM5

VQRB39SHXW10IM8

ZRJAPH294KV5

MCPW2D1U3XA3

X99TK56XDJ4X

How to Use the Codes

Go to the Free Fire Rewards Website.

Log in with Facebook, Google, or X.

Type the code and submit.

You will get a message.

Your rewards will come to your game mail.