Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (13 November 2025) – Get Free Skins, Diamonds & Gold
Check the latest Free Fire Max redeem codes for 13 November 2025. Use these codes to get free skins, diamonds, gold, and more. Follow the simple steps to claim your rewards.
Free Fire Max has new redeem codes for 13 November 2025. You can use these codes to get free skins, gold, diamonds, and characters. The codes work only for a short time, so use them fast.
What is Free Fire Max?
Free Fire Max is a better version of Free Fire. It has nicer graphics and smoother gameplay. It came out in September 2021. You can play it on Android and iOS.
Today’s Codes
4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
VQRB39SHXW10IM8
ZRJAPH294KV5
MCPW2D1U3XA3
X99TK56XDJ4X
How to Use the Codes
Go to the Free Fire Rewards Website.
Log in with Facebook, Google, or X.
Type the code and submit.
You will get a message.
Your rewards will come to your game mail.