Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 29, 2025): Get Free Diamonds, Gun Skins & More

Garena has released a fresh set of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX players in India. These codes offer free rewards like Diamonds, Gun Skins, Evo Skins, Pets, Emotes, and more. Each code can only be used once per account and is time-limited.

Redeem Codes for August 29, 2025

QWTY89VCXZLK

ASCV45LKJHGT

ZXJH78GFDSAT

MNIU12MNBVCD

PLWE90QAZXCW

ERTY34LKJMNL

DFGH67GHJKLT

CVBN23BNMLQP

JKLY56POIUYC

WERZ89ASDFGH

BNNM12ZXCVBH

VBNM45QWERTN

FGHY78POIUAD

HGFT01LKJHGN

NBVC34ASDFZA

LKHJ67QWERTY

POIU90ZXCNMQ

TREQ23ASDFGJ

YUIP56BNMLKO

MNBV78ERTYUI

How to Redeem