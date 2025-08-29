  • Menu
Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today (August 29, 2025): Get Free Diamonds, Gun Skins & More

Highlights

Claim your Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 29, 2025, and unlock free Diamonds, Gun Skins, Emotes, and other exclusive rewards. Hurry—codes are time-limited and region-specific!

Garena has released a fresh set of redeem codes for Free Fire MAX players in India. These codes offer free rewards like Diamonds, Gun Skins, Evo Skins, Pets, Emotes, and more. Each code can only be used once per account and is time-limited.

Redeem Codes for August 29, 2025

  • QWTY89VCXZLK
  • ASCV45LKJHGT
  • ZXJH78GFDSAT
  • MNIU12MNBVCD
  • PLWE90QAZXCW
  • ERTY34LKJMNL
  • DFGH67GHJKLT
  • CVBN23BNMLQP
  • JKLY56POIUYC
  • WERZ89ASDFGH
  • BNNM12ZXCVBH
  • VBNM45QWERTN
  • FGHY78POIUAD
  • HGFT01LKJHGN
  • NBVC34ASDFZA
  • LKHJ67QWERTY
  • POIU90ZXCNMQ
  • TREQ23ASDFGJ
  • YUIP56BNMLKO
  • MNBV78ERTYUI

How to Redeem

  1. Visit: https://reward.ff.garena.com
  2. Log in with your Free Fire account
  3. Enter the code and confirm
  4. Rewards will arrive in your in-game mailbox within 24 hours
