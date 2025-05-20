FUJIFILM GFX100RF Launched in India: Lightest GFX Camera with Built-in Lens

FUJIFILM India has launched the GFX100RF, the first GFX camera with a built-in lens. It weighs 735g, making it the lightest model in the GFX series.

Key Features:

102MP large-format sensor for high image quality

Fixed 35mm F4 lens with a leaf shutter (flash works at all speeds)

Digital zoom options: 45mm, 63mm, and 80mm

4-stop ND filter built in (first in GFX)

Close focus up to 20cm

Aluminum body – strong and compact

New aspect ratio dial (9 formats)

3.15" tilt LCD & 5.76M-dot EVF

AI Autofocus – detects people, animals, vehicles

4K video (10-bit, F-Log2, 13+ stops DR)

ISO 100 default for clean images

Works with Frame.io for quick cloud uploads

In the Box:

Lens hood, adapter ring, protective filter

Stylish rope-style strap

Price:

Rs. 5,49,999 – Available soon across India

FUJIFILM MD Koji Wada said the GFX100RF brings professional quality in a compact, easy-to-use design.