Live
- TN doctors urge WHO to intervene on staffing and pay disparities
- IPL 2025: MI sign Bairstow, Gleeson & Asalanka as replacements for Jacks, Rickleton and Bosch
- Six killed in road accident in Bengal's Nadia
- Tragic Electric Shock Deaths in Bengaluru During Heavy Rain
- 'Lilo & Stitch' trailer releases ahead of May 23
- IMD predicts widespread rains across AP and Telangana for three days
- Over 40 sheep, goats killed in lightning strike in J&K’s Ganderbal
- Punjab Police Bust ISI-Backed Terror Module, Arrest Six Babbar Khalsa Operatives
- mpox virus circulating in West Africa long before 2022 global outbreak: Study
- LSG's Digvesh gets one game suspension, SRH batter Abhishek fined 25 pc of match fees for on-field altercation
FUJIFILM GFX100RF Launched in India: Lightest GFX Camera with Built-in Lens
FUJIFILM India unveils the GFX100RF, a 102MP medium format camera with a fixed 35mm F4 lens. Weighing just 735g, it’s the lightest GFX model yet, offering pro-level image quality in a compact body.
FUJIFILM India has launched the GFX100RF, the first GFX camera with a built-in lens. It weighs 735g, making it the lightest model in the GFX series.
Key Features:
102MP large-format sensor for high image quality
Fixed 35mm F4 lens with a leaf shutter (flash works at all speeds)
Digital zoom options: 45mm, 63mm, and 80mm
4-stop ND filter built in (first in GFX)
Close focus up to 20cm
Aluminum body – strong and compact
New aspect ratio dial (9 formats)
3.15" tilt LCD & 5.76M-dot EVF
AI Autofocus – detects people, animals, vehicles
4K video (10-bit, F-Log2, 13+ stops DR)
ISO 100 default for clean images
Works with Frame.io for quick cloud uploads
In the Box:
Lens hood, adapter ring, protective filter
Stylish rope-style strap
Price:
Rs. 5,49,999 – Available soon across India
FUJIFILM MD Koji Wada said the GFX100RF brings professional quality in a compact, easy-to-use design.