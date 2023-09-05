GoDaddy Studio introduces AI-Powered Instant Video feature to enable entrepreneurs create engaging video and grow their businesses online

GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, announced the launch of a new AI-powered feature called Instant Video within the GoDaddy Studio app. This cutting-edge tool is designed to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners to effortlessly create engaging and professional videos for social media platforms, driving better customer engagement and sales.

GoDaddy Studio's AI-backed solution offers a wide range of templates that enable users to create branded and professional videos for various purposes such as social media promotion, product demos, tutorial videos, and more. With this powerful tool, entrepreneurs can now become confident content creators without the need for extensive technical knowledge or design experience.

The Instant Video feature within the GoDaddy Studio app utilizes AI to auto-generate slogans based on the video clips or images uploaded by users. This feature eliminates the need for prior design experience, as the app seamlessly integrates user-owned videos and photos, along with content available in GoDaddy Studio's built-in library. Exporting the videos is simple and can be done directly from the Instant Video editor.

Apurva Palnitkar, Senior Director Marketing at GoDaddy India said, "Our AI-powered Instant Video capabilities are designed to empower small businesses and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to amplify their businesses online. We understand the significance of small businesses in driving the economy in India, and we are dedicated to helping them thrive in the digital landscape. With the launch of GoDaddy Studio's AI-powered Instant Video, entrepreneurs can create engaging videos quickly and easily, driving better customer engagement and sales."

To provide users with a wide selection of royalty-free music, GoDaddy has partnered with Melodie, an independent music library for small and independent artists and musicians. Additionally, GoDaddy Pro users will have access to additional features such as stock photos and videos within the GoDaddy Studio library, pre-designed transitions, and the ability to add brand logos, colors, graphics, and stickers to enhance social media engagement.

Entrepreneurs using the GoDaddy Studio app can also take advantage of other features, including the ability to purchase a domain name directly, add a free version of the Website Builder, and upgrade to a matching email address. GoDaddy Studio PRO users will have exclusive access to stock photos and videos within the GoDaddy Studio library.

The new features of GoDaddy Studio, including the Instant Video tool, are now available exclusively in the GoDaddy Studio app for both iOS and Android devices. Entrepreneurs can download the GoDaddy Studio app today to start creating their own professional and engaging videos.

To start making your own Instant Videos, download GoDaddy Studio today. You can also learn more here.