Google adds new password protection features in Chrome 88

Google has always been working on double down on privacy features for its Chrome users. The latest version, Chrome 88, brings interesting news in this way.

Now, Google's Chrome v88 gives you an easy shortcut to identify weak passwords and edit them instantly. To check your passwords, click the key icon that appears below your profile or you can manually type chrome: //settings/passwords in your address bar.

Google in a blog post said, "We've all had moments where we've rushed to set up a new login, choosing a simple "name-of-your-pet" password to get set up quickly. However, weak passwords expose you to security risks and should be avoided. In Chrome 88, you can now complete a simple check to identify any weak passwords and take action easily."

The Chrome browser latest version makes it easy for users to update multiple usernames and passwords in one place. The feature was in addition to Chrome's existing prompt feature when users update saved passwords. This feature is coming to Chrome for the first time for desktop and iOS versions. The Android app will receive this feature very soon.

Google's new privacy features with Chrome 88 will roll out in the coming weeks. The company has also promised to implement more privacy and security-related features throughout 2021.