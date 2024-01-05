Google Enhances User Privacy: Blocks Data Tracking for Millions of Chrome Users

Google is making significant strides to maintain its top position in the web browsing market, introducing a new feature that enhances user privacy by blocking data tracking. The tech giant has initiated this privacy-centric move by blocking third-party cookies for a select group of Chrome users, numbering around 30 million. This pre-rollout phase aims to test the feature's effectiveness before implementing it on a larger scale.



While the percentage of users with blocked cookies currently stands at 1% of the total Google Chrome user base, this step aligns with similar cookie-blocking features already present in browsers like Apple and Mozilla. Google's commitment to user privacy is evident, marking a departure from the conventional tracking methods used by websites to monitor online browsing behaviour.

The decision to block data tracking is a crucial step toward improving user privacy. Tracking through cookies allows websites to understand user trends and deliver targeted ads, including location-based advertisements. Google's acknowledgement of its own involvement in such practices underlines the significance of this change.

How to find out if you belong to the selected group?

The company plans to extend this privacy enhancement to all users if the current implementation proves successful, with a potential rollout later this year. Google users will be prompted to choose whether they want to "browse with more privacy" and respond based on their choice. Google blog shared, "Participants for Tracking Protection are selected randomly — and if you're chosen, you'll get notified when you open Chrome on either desktop or Android."

Users can check their browser preferences to confirm if they are part of the program. In the Privacy and Security section of Chrome's settings, toggles for cookies may appear, even if not manually enabled, indicating Google's implementation of the "Tracking Protection" initiative.

Google has also assured businesses that it will provide tools to navigate these changes effectively. The blog states, "As we work to make the web more private, we'll provide businesses with tools to succeed online, ensuring high-quality content remains freely accessible."

This move not only underscores Google's commitment to user privacy but also highlights its proactive approach in preparing businesses for the evolving landscape of online privacy.