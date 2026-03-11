Google Expands Pentagon AI Partnership Amid Anthropic Dispute

Google is strengthening its collaboration with the US Department of Defense, enabling millions of personnel to build custom artificial intelligence tools for official use. The move comes as tensions continue between the Pentagon and AI firm Anthropic, whose contract was terminated after policy disagreements escalated into legal action.

Under the expanded partnership, about three million civilian and military staff will be able to create personalized AI agents using Google’s Gemini through the Pentagon’s enterprise AI platform, GenAI.mil. These tools are currently limited to unclassified work but mark a significant step in integrating generative AI into day-to-day defense operations.

The initiative is designed to make AI more accessible across the department. Instead of requiring programming skills, users can rely on simple natural-language prompts through an interface called Agent Designer. This allows personnel to quickly create digital assistants capable of handling repetitive and multi-step administrative work, such as drafting documents or organizing project plans.

Google had initially introduced Gemini access to the defense portal in December 2025, but this broader rollout significantly expands who can build and customize AI systems.

US Defense Undersecretary Emil Michael emphasized the phased rollout while speaking to a famous publication: “We’re starting with unclassified because that’s where most of the users are, and then we’ll get to classified and top secret.”

Fallout with Anthropic

The Pentagon’s deeper alignment with Google follows a public breakdown in its relationship with Anthropic. The AI company, led by Dario Amodei, had pushed for strict safeguards on how its technology could be used. These included protections against mass domestic surveillance and limits on developing autonomous weapons systems.

Defense officials, however, maintained that they required broader operational flexibility. The department stated it sought access to AI systems for “all lawful purposes,” creating a fundamental policy divide between the two sides.

The disagreement eventually led to Anthropic being labeled a supply chain risk — a designation that effectively cut off its defense work — and the company has since filed a lawsuit challenging the decision.

Despite speculation that talks might resume, Michael signaled the Pentagon is ready to move forward without the company. “The talks are over. We’re moving on.”

OpenAI Steps In

As Anthropic exits the picture, OpenAI has emerged as a central AI partner for the Pentagon, particularly for systems operating on classified networks. The company’s technology is expected to support more sensitive and secure defense applications.

Michael expressed confidence in Google’s growing role as well, especially as future deployments may expand into classified environments. “I have high confidence they’re going to be a great partner on all networks.”

Industry Ripple Effects

The dispute has had contrasting effects across the AI sector. Anthropic’s chatbot, Claude, has reportedly seen a surge in downloads following the controversy. Meanwhile, OpenAI has faced online criticism tied to its defense involvement, with some users participating in a “QuitGPT” protest movement.

The Pentagon’s evolving AI partnerships underscore how national security priorities, commercial innovation, and ethical guardrails are increasingly intersecting — often contentiously — as governments race to deploy advanced AI capabilities.