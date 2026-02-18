Google I/O 2026 Set for May 19–20 as Sundar Pichai Visits India for AI Impact Summit

Google has officially marked May 19 and 20, 2026, for its flagship developer conference, Google I/O 2026. The event will return to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, while also being streamed live for a global audience. The announcement arrives at a significant moment, as Google CEO Sundar Pichai is currently in New Delhi to participate in the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The tech giant shared the conference dates through its official channels, with Pichai posting on X: “See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th! io.google.” While Google has yet to reveal the complete agenda, artificial intelligence is widely expected to dominate the keynote sessions and product showcases.





See you all at Google I/O starting May 19th! https://t.co/KgNKbb3nMu pic.twitter.com/OD6x3IYtTi — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 17, 2026





Traditionally, Google I/O serves as a launchpad for major updates across Android, web technologies, cloud computing, and developer tools. This year is unlikely to be different. Developers are anticipating news about the next iteration of Android, improvements to app development frameworks, and advancements in machine learning capabilities. Hardware announcements, including updates related to Pixel devices and AI-driven features, may also feature during the two-day conference.

The “save the date” page itself hints at what lies ahead. An interactive teaser powered by Gemini models underscores Google’s growing focus on generative AI. Over the past year, the company has significantly expanded its Gemini ecosystem, integrating AI more deeply into search, productivity tools, and cloud offerings. With competition intensifying across the AI sector, I/O 2026 is expected to clarify how Google plans to strengthen its AI infrastructure and maintain leadership in this rapidly evolving space.

The timing of the announcement adds further context. Pichai’s visit to India for the India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held from February 16 to 20 in New Delhi, signals the country’s rising prominence in global AI discussions. The summit brings together policymakers, technology leaders, and researchers to explore AI governance, deployment strategies, and scalable real-world applications.





Nice to be back in India for the AI Impact Summit - a very warm welcome as always and the papers looked great too:) pic.twitter.com/szM9g2wB4d — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 18, 2026





During his visit, Pichai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a formal discussion, highlighting the strategic importance of technology collaboration between India and global firms. India has been positioning itself as a key AI hub, leveraging its digital public infrastructure and growing developer ecosystem to accelerate responsible AI adoption.

At the summit, conversations have increasingly shifted from experimental AI models to real-world implementation at scale—an area where India aims to play a leadership role. Pichai is expected to address these broader themes, including the transition from pilot AI initiatives to mainstream deployment across sectors.

Also attending the summit is Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind. Speaking at the event, Hassabis highlighted the current limitations of AI systems, noting that today’s models lack continual learning and long-term planning abilities.

As Google prepares for I/O 2026, the convergence of global AI ambitions and India’s growing influence in the field underscores a pivotal moment for the technology landscape. The May conference is now poised to offer clearer insight into Google’s next chapter in artificial intelligence and digital innovation.