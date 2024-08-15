Google Meet Update Brings New UI and In-Call Messaging Features

Google Meet is getting a significant update aimed at improving the personal video call experience. This update, rolling out in the coming months, introduces features that bring personal calls closer in functionality to meetings. The update focuses on enhancing the user interface (UI) and adding features like in-call messaging, which was previously available only during meetings.



With the updated UI, Google Meet will now have a more unified look across both meetings and personal calls. Controls will be easier to access, making the app more user-friendly. The addition of in-call messaging means users can now share links, comments, and even emojis during calls, adding a new layer of interaction. In group calls, you’ll also be able to stack effects like backgrounds and filters, enhancing the visual experience. Screen sharing, another feature previously reserved for meetings, will now be available for personal calls too.



For those who prefer to avoid video calls, Google is also improving the audio-only experience on the mobile app. The update will introduce a redesigned interface with larger buttons, making it easier to navigate audio calls. Additionally, the update allows seamless switching of calls from your PC to your Android phone or tablet, offering more flexibility in how you connect.



This update is part of Google’s ongoing effort to merge the Duo and Meet experiences into a single, cohesive platform. The rollout is gradual, so it may take some time before all users can access the new features. Everyone on your call will need the updated app to use the latest functionalities.