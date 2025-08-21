Google Pixel 10 Debuts in India with Tensor G5 Chip, AI Upgrades, and Improved Battery Life

Google has officially launched the Pixel 10, the latest addition to its flagship smartphone lineup, bringing a mix of familiar design and meaningful upgrades. While it doesn’t completely reinvent the Pixel experience, the new device focuses on performance, artificial intelligence, and battery improvements that directly benefit everyday users. Priced at ₹79,999, the Pixel 10 is now available in India.

Display and Design

The Pixel 10 features a 6.3-inch OLED FHD+ display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and brightness levels reaching 3,000 nits, ensuring clearer visuals even under direct sunlight. Protected on both sides with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, the phone maintains durability along with a sleek, premium feel. Google’s Material You design system continues, offering deep customization of themes and accent colours across the interface.

Power and Performance

At the heart of the device is the Tensor G5 chipset, fabricated on a 3nm TSMC process, promising efficiency and smoother performance compared to its predecessor. It is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, along with the Titan M2 security chip for advanced protection. Google highlights that while the specs look similar to the Pixel 9, the new fabrication process brings significant improvements in power efficiency and responsiveness.

AI-Powered Features

Artificial intelligence is a major pillar of the Pixel 10. Features like “Magic Cue” analyze user activity and provide smart suggestions, such as surfacing flight details during airline support calls. Live Translate now extends to phone conversations, while the “Daily Hub” delivers a personalized snapshot of appointments, weather updates, and news headlines. Backed by Google Gemini and running on Android 16, these AI features make the Pixel 10 more context-aware than ever. Importantly, Google has committed to seven years of OS and security updates, ensuring long-term support for users.

Camera System

Google continues to rely on its renowned computational photography but complements it with strong hardware. The Pixel 10’s rear setup includes a 48MP wide sensor, a 10.8MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom, and a 13MP ultrawide lens. On the front, a 10.5MP camera handles selfies and video calls. Features like Camera Coach guide users to frame shots better, keeping photography easy yet professional.

Battery and Charging

Battery life, often a concern in earlier Pixel models, sees a major upgrade. The 4,970mAh battery is claimed to last over 30 hours on a single charge. It supports 30W wired charging, 15W Qi2 wireless charging, and works with Pixel Snap accessories. To prevent overheating during extended use, Google has added a vapor cooling system.

Other Features

The Pixel 10 carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. While its design language remains familiar to recent Pixel phones, the combination of brighter display, AI integration, and battery efficiency makes this one of Google’s most polished smartphones to date.