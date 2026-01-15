Google Supercharges Gemini with Personal Intelligence

Google has taken a major step toward making artificial intelligence more personal and context-aware by introducing Personal Intelligence to its Gemini chatbot. The new feature, now rolling out in beta across the United States, allows Gemini to connect with a user’s Google apps—such as Gmail, Google Photos, YouTube and Search—to deliver deeply tailored, proactive assistance.

The aim is simple: to make Gemini more relevant to each individual. By drawing on information users already store inside their Google ecosystem, Gemini can provide answers that are not only accurate, but also personalised to real-world situations.

Josh Woodward, Vice President of Google Labs, explained the idea behind the upgrade in a blog post: “Personal Intelligence securely connects information from apps like Gmail and Google Photos to make Gemini uniquely helpful. If you turn it on, you control exactly which apps to link, and each one supercharges the experience. It connects Gmail, Photos, YouTube and Search in a single tap, and we’ve designed the setup to be simple and secure.”

At its core, Personal Intelligence combines two powerful AI abilities—advanced reasoning across different data sources and precise retrieval of details from emails, photos, and videos. Together, these capabilities allow Gemini to respond to user questions in a way that reflects their habits, interests, and past activity.

For example, users can ask Gemini to recommend books, movies, clothing, or even travel plans. Woodward shared how he used the tool to organise his family’s spring break. By reviewing previous trips stored in Gmail and Photos, Gemini helped avoid overcrowded tourist spots, suggested an overnight train ride, and even recommended board games that suited his family’s preferences.

Google has emphasised that privacy and user control are central to the feature. Personal Intelligence is switched off by default, and users must actively choose which apps they want Gemini to access. Once enabled, it can be turned off at any time.

The company also addressed concerns around data security by stating: “Because this data already lives at Google securely, you don't have to send sensitive data elsewhere to start personalising your experience.”

To improve transparency, Gemini will also show or explain where it pulled its information from—whether it’s a photo, an email, or a search result—so users can verify its responses.

Google provided a real-world example to illustrate how powerful this can be. While waiting in line at a tyre shop, Woodward couldn’t remember the tyre size of his family’s 2019 Honda minivan. Gemini not only found the specs but also suggested different tyre options based on family road trips found in Google Photos. It then pulled ratings and prices for each. When he needed the licence plate number, Gemini retrieved it from a photo in Google Photos and even identified the van’s trim using Gmail records—saving time and hassle.

This move signals a future where AI assistants are not just reactive tools but proactive digital partners that understand context and history. As Gemini’s Personal Intelligence continues to roll out, Google is betting that deeper personalisation—handled securely and transparently—will define the next generation of AI experiences.