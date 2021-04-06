Google Translate App hits one billion downloads on Play Store

Google Translate is one of the most accessible translation apps to use for quick and easy translations. And it's also free and easy to use, so its popularity is understandable when it comes to downloads.

It's more than a decade since Google Translate was introduced as an Android app (it launched in January 2019), and over time the app has been updated with a ton of new features and UI iterations.

Google Translate has reached a milestone after 11 years and three months since its launch: it has surpassed 1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

These more than 1 billion downloads come from users and not OEMs, as the Google Translate app is not part of the mandatory suite of core Google Mobile Services apps. That means people with Google Translate on their phones went to the Play Store and downloaded the app from there.

It has been more than a decade since the time the Android Google Translate app was released; this 1 billion figure is not at all surprising. However, time is not the only factor that worked in Google Translate's favour. There are no other translation apps, free or paid, that can thoroughly beat Google Translate, and it continues to have a 4.5-star rating on the Play Store.

At present, Google Translate supports 109 languages and support for pronunciation, transcription, offline translation, camera translation, dark mode, etc., and Google is also constantly adding more features.