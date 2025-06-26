Google unveils Gemini CLI: A Free AI-powered developer tools

Google has introduced Gemini CLI, a free and open-source AI tool designed to bring Gemini AI’s advanced capabilities directly into developer terminals. The agentic tool allows users to interact using natural language for tasks like code generation, debugging, and command execution.

"Gemini CLI offers lightweight access to our models, giving the most direct path from prompt to output," Google stated in a blog post. While optimized for coding, the tool also supports content creation, task management, and deep research.

Powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro, the CLI also integrates with Gemini Code Assist and supports the Model Context Protocol (MCP). Developers can extend its use with other models like Imagen and Veo for image and video generation.

Available for Windows, macOS, and Linux, Gemini CLI requires a free Gemini Code Assist license, offering 60 requests per minute and up to 1,000 daily. Advanced users can leverage Vertex AI or AI Studio for multi-agent workflows or custom models, with billing based on usage.

This launch marks another major step in Google's broader strategy to integrate generative AI tools across its ecosystem, empowering developers with flexible, local-first utilities.