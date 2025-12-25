Shah announces several initiatives for Haryana

Chandigarh

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who was in Panchkula on Wednesday to attend the Mega Cooperative Conference, announced several major initiatives for the state of Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini was also present on the occasion.

Amit Shah digitally inaugurated several projects from Panchkula, including a milk chilling centre at Salempur in Bhiwani district, the HAFED flour mill at Jatusana in Rewari district, and the IYC portal developed by the Ministry of Cooperation.

The Union Minister distributed RuPay Platinum debit cards to five beneficiaries of Haryana State Cooperative Banks and handed over registration certificates to the presidents of two newly established M-PACS set up by KRIBHCO in Haryana. He also released an annual publication based on IYC-related events prepared by KRIBHCO. Prior to this, a corporate film of KRIBHCO was screened.

Shah lauded Saini for his decisive leadership and farmer-friendly policies, calling him a transformative force in the state’s governance.

Shah highlighted how the Chief Minister’s initiatives have not only empowered farmers but also set Haryana as a national model for transparent, efficient, and visionary administration. Shah also highlighted Haryana’s water management and irrigation initiatives. Under the “Per Drop – More Crop” scheme, the state provides 85 percent subsidies, extends irrigation to historically neglected areas, and has constructed 2,088 Amrit Sarovars, reflecting visionary planning and long-term thinking, he said.

Paper purchase worth Rs.1.95 crore

Chandigarh: The High Power Purchase Committee of the Haryana Printing and Stationery Department approved a paper purchase case worth Rs.1.95 crore. For the supply of paper used in official government work, shortlisted bidders made brief presentations, after which the suitable company was approved. The paper purchase case was finalised during an important meeting of the High Power Purchase Committee held at the Haryana Civil Secretariat. Meanwhile, Haryana Development and Panchayat Minister, Krishan Lal Panwar has announced a grant of Rs. 21 lakh for the all-round development of Chuhar Majra (District Kaithal), the ancestral village of Guru Brahmanand Maharaj, on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Saini to confer awards

Chandigarh: On the occasion of Good Governance Day, a state-level function will be organized on December 25 at the Public Works Department Rest House located in Sector-1, Panchkula, Haryana. On this occasion, Chief Minister Saini will felicitate teams from various departments with the “Haryana Good Governance Award–2025” for outstanding public service, administrative innovation, and technology-based reforms.

Five state-level awards for outstanding projects

State-level awards will be conferred on five innovative projects that have significantly enhanced governance efficiency and public welfare.

The Elementary Education Department will be honoured for its initiative “Padhe Rohtak, Likhe Rohtak.” The award will be received by District Elementary Education Officer Diljeet Singh, District FLN Coordinator Rupanshi Hooda, DEO Rohtak Manjeet Malik, and Principal, DIET Madina, Virender Kumar Malik.

Atal Jan Seva dedicated run

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Sainiflagged off a run dedicated to public service, organized by the trainees of Batch No. 93 of the Haryana Police, from Yavanika Park in Sector 5, Panchkula. Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the run, organized to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and former Prime Minister, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolizes unity, discipline, and the spirit of national service. He informed that later this evening, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah will administer the oath to the largest police passing-out batch in the history of the Indian Police.