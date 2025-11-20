GTA 6 New Release Date: Rockstar Delays Launch to 19 November 2026

The release of GTA 6 has been delayed again.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that the game will now launch on 19 November 2026, instead of May 2026.

The delay is to give the team more time to improve the game.

Trailers

Rockstar has released two trailers so far.

Both show amazing graphics and action.

A third trailer may be released next month, according to rumours.

Story

GTA 6 follows Jason and Lucia.

A simple job goes wrong, and they get trapped in a big criminal world in the state of Leonida.

They must work together to survive.

Characters & Map

New characters include:

Boobie Ike, Brian Heder, Cal Hampton, Dre’Quan Priest, Raul Bautista and Real Dimez.

The game is set in Vice City, now bigger, brighter and more detailed than ever.

India Price & PC Specs

Expected Prices:

Standard Edition: ₹5,999

Special Editions: ₹7,299+

Expected Minimum PC Requirements:

Processor: i7-8700K / Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics: GTX 1080 Ti / RX 5700 XT

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 150 GB