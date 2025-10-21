Live
- Xiaomi Set to Launch Redmi K90 Pro Max on October 23: Its Most Powerful Redmi Yet
- Jubilee Hills by-election: 150 nominations filed
- Telangana CM urges Maoists to surrender, join mainstream
- 'Those who light diyas responsible for Hindu-Muslim divide': Udit Raj on Deepotsav record
- Legendary actor Asrani dies; PM Modi hails his legacy as ‘a gifted entertainer’
- NASA Reopens Lunar Mission Contract to Blue Origin; Musk Disputes Claims
- NASA Reopens Lunar Mission Contract to Blue Origin; Musk Disputes Claims
- Pakistan reports yet another polio case, nationwide tally in 2025 rises to 30
- Silver Price in Hyderabad Today (21 Oct 2025) – ₹188 per Gram, ₹1,88,000 per Kg
- How to Find the Best Real Estate Company in Dubai
GTA VI Trailer Clue & Pre-Order Update – Possible November 8
GTA VI fans spot a trailer clue on Jason’s watch. Pre-orders may start soon on PlayStation Store. Rockstar has not confirmed.
Gamers around the world are excited for GTA VI. It has been 10 years since GTA V.
A new fan theory is going around.
In the second trailer, the character Jason looks at his watch showing 11:08.
Fans think this could mean November 8, the possible date for the third trailer.
This date is close to the first trailer’s anniversary and two days after Take-Two’s earnings call.
Rockstar has not commented.
Fans know the studio likes to hide Easter eggs in trailers.
GTA VI Pre-Orders
Reports say GTA VI may be available for pre-order soon.
The PlayStation Store added a “Select Editions” option.
Some users also saw a ratings section appear briefly.
Xbox had a “pre-load” button appear earlier this year.
Neither Rockstar nor Sony has confirmed pre-orders.
Fans expect Rockstar to announce it without warning.