GTA VI Trailer Clue & Pre-Order Update – Possible November 8

Gamers around the world are excited for GTA VI. It has been 10 years since GTA V.

A new fan theory is going around.

In the second trailer, the character Jason looks at his watch showing 11:08.

Fans think this could mean November 8, the possible date for the third trailer.

This date is close to the first trailer’s anniversary and two days after Take-Two’s earnings call.

Rockstar has not commented.

Fans know the studio likes to hide Easter eggs in trailers.

GTA VI Pre-Orders

Reports say GTA VI may be available for pre-order soon.

The PlayStation Store added a “Select Editions” option.

Some users also saw a ratings section appear briefly.

Xbox had a “pre-load” button appear earlier this year.

Neither Rockstar nor Sony has confirmed pre-orders.

Fans expect Rockstar to announce it without warning.