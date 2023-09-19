How to download iOS 17 update for iPhones: Find details

Apple has finally released its new operating system for users of iPhone SE (2nd generation or later), iPhone XR and more recent models. The Cupertino-based tech giant officially unveiled iOS 17 a few months ago in June during WWDC 2023, alongside iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10. Following the launch, the new software updates underwent beta testing. However, new operating system updates for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch are available globally.



How to update iPhone to iOS 17



Before starting the update, make sure to backup your iPhone. It is important to do this in case something goes wrong during the update process. You can back up your iPhone to iCloud or to a computer using iTunes or Finder.

To update your iPhone to iOS 17:

- Connect your iPhone to a Wi-Fi network.

- Go to Settings > General > Software Update.

- If iOS 17 is available, tap Download and install.

- Enter your password if prompted.

- Tap Accept the terms and conditions.

- The update will begin downloading and installing. This process may take several minutes.

- Once the update is installed, your iPhone will reboot.

iPhones compatible with iOS 17

Apple's new iOS 17 operating system will only be available for iPhones with an A12 Bionic chip or later. This means that the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, all released in 2017, will not be eligible for the update. Instead, Apple will roll out iOS 17 to the iPhone SE (2nd generation or later), iPhone XR, and newer models. In other words, iPhones that are older than 5 years will not be able to run iOS 17. This is because iOS 17 requires more powerful hardware than previous versions of iOS.