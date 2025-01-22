Live
Hyderabad: HCL Technologies Opens New 5,000-Person Centre
HCL Technologies has launched a new office in Hyderabad with the capacity to host 5,000 employees.
HCL Technologies has unveiled a new office space in Hyderabad. The huge office space is spread across 3,20,000 square feet, and can fit 5,000 people. The new office will serve HCL clients offering services like cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital changes in businesses.
The office is built in a green way, earning a Gold Certification from the Indian Green Building Council. This shows that HCLTech cares about protecting the environment.
C Vijayakumar, the CEO of HCLTech, said that Hyderabad is an important place for the company because it has good infrastructure and many talented people. The new office will help HCLTech serve its clients better and support the local tech industry.
HCLTech forayed ed into Hyderabad in 2007, and now has five offices in the city, with a total of 8,500 seats. The city also has many well-known schools and universities that help provide skilled workers for the company.