Ignore iPhone 15, iPhone 16 may get these great features

Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 series on September 12, much to the delight of Apple fans worldwide. Its new iPhone series features notable improvements over its predecessors. Dynamic Island, introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro models, is now standard on all iPhone 15 models. Apple also replaced its proprietary Lightning connector with a USB Type-C port. This year, the action button, titanium frame and periscope camera are notable changes. While these upgrades may seem appealing to first-time iPhone buyers or those looking to upgrade from older models, the upgrades available for the iPhone 16 might blow your mind.



iPhone 16: Rumored Updates



1. Bigger screen: Apple analyst Ross Young has claimed that the Cupertino-based tech giant will introduce even bigger iPhones next year. Apple has been making its iPhones bigger and bigger, and Apple's 2011 flagship, the iPhone 4S, which had just a 3.5-inch screen, doesn't compare to today's 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. But Young says Apple could grow even bigger next year with a 6.3-inch iPhone 16 Pro and a 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. Meanwhile, standard models are expected to maintain their current sizes.



2. Solid-state buttons: For months, the iPhone 15 series was rumoured to feature solid-state haptic buttons that would replace physical volume buttons. While the action button has replaced the mute switch, physical volume buttons are still present on iPhones due to "manufacturing complexity, higher associated costs, and software integration issues," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Rumours suggest the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max would get this feature.



3. WiFi upgrade: Apple could also bring WiFi 7 technology to the iPhone 16 Pro models, transmitting data in 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands at around 40 Gbps. This update would result in faster network speeds, reduce latency, and improve connection reliability.



4. Under-display Face ID: While Apple has now gotten rid of the notch across its entire iPhone lineup, the Face ID module, along with the front camera, is still present at the top. That could soon change, however, as Apple looks to introduce a full-screen iPhone in 2024, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It could include a Face ID sensor under the screen.



5. Other Updates: It has been reported that Apple could even drop the port next year, and the iPhone 16 Ultra may also ditch the USB Type-C port. Additionally, a previous report indicated that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max could be called the iPhone 16 Ultra, with features like a faster processor and additional camera improvements. However, there is talk that the Ultra will be a completely new phone in addition to the previous four.