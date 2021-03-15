Incognito mode on Chrome can track your data: Google

You should know that the "Incognito" mode does not protect your online privacy while browsing in Chrome. After three users dragged Google to court in the US for tracking users even in incognito mode, Google wanted the case dropped. The reason was simple: Google believed that people already knew the right meaning of "Incognito." The $ 5 billion lawsuit accuses Google of a "widespread data-tracking business."

While Google trusts that "Incognito does not mean invisible", and Chrome users should have a basic understanding. As per a Bloomberg report, a judge in California is refusing to junk the class action lawsuit. US District Judge Lucy Koh noted, "Google did not notify users that Google engages in the alleged data collection while the user is in private browsing mode." Google denies this claim, and the company, in a statement to The Verge, informed that "it will defend ourselves vigorously against them [the claims]."

'Incognito doesn't mean invisible'

Google, in its court filing, explained that "that 'Incognito' does not mean 'invisible,' and that the user's activity during that session can be visible to websites they visit, and any third-party analytics or ads services the visited websites use," as per the report by The Verge.

Google, in its statement, further explained that "Incognito mode gives users the choice to browse the internet without the activity being saved to their browser or devices."

"We clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session," Google spokesperson José Castañeda told The Verge.