iOS 14.5 Comes to your iPhones: Know about the 10 latest features 

Apple released iOS 14.5 for all iPhone users last night, bringing a host of new features. Some of them are important and will change the way people use iPhones. Find the 10 features that are now available on iPhones running iOS 14.5:

1. Unlock iPhone with mask

Wearing a mask at all times is essential to combat the pandemic. iOS 14.5 brings a feature that allows you to unlock iPhones with a mask. However, to use this feature, you will also need an Apple Watch.

2 App tracking transparency gets doubled

With App Tracking Transparency, apps will require your permission before tracking any of your data. Apple has always taken privacy and user data seriously, and this feature reiterates its commitment.

3. Battery Recalibration for iPhone 11 Series Users

This feature will tell iPhone 11 series users that they understand their device's actual battery capacity and performance. The feature gets activated as soon as iOS 14.5 is downloaded, but it takes "a few weeks" to assess the situation and recalibrate the battery. If recalibration doesn't happen, Apple will replace the battery in that iPhone at no cost.

4. 217 new emojis on iPhones

Almost everyone uses emojis, and with iOS 14.5, iPhone users will get around 217 new ones. These include new smiling faces, new headphone icons that look like AirPods Max, and many more.

5. Siri gets new iPhone voices and other features

There are now two new voices available on Siri. Apple no longer categorizes these voices by gender, and they are called Voice 1 or Voice 2. Siri will also be able to make group FaceTime calls with iOS 14.5.

6. PS and Xbox controllers now compatible with iPhone

All those who have PS5 or Xbox Series X can now use the controllers to play games on the iPhone.

7. AirTag compatibility arrives on iPhone

Apple introduced AirTag, an article tracking device, last week. With iOS 14.5, AirTag support is now official.

8. Apple Maps gets some features similar to Google Maps

Google is still ahead in the Maps game, but Apple has been upping the ante. With iOS 14.5, users will get features like reporting an accident and speeding points.

9. New podcast app on iPhone

A new design and feature-rich podcast app. Podcasts will give you more information, and in general, the app will be similar to the Apple Music app.

10. New features in the Reminders app

A small change, but users can now sort reminders in a more organized way on iPhone.