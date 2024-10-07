iPhone 17 Air to Feature New OLED Technology: Details Leaked

The iPhone 17 series is buzzing with exciting rumours about significant upgrades. One of the highlights is the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the "Plus" variant with a slimmer and lighter model. Recently, new leaks have hinted at an OLED display upgrade that could revolutionize the design and user experience of this iPhone. Here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 17 Air.



New OLED Display Technology in iPhone 17 Air

According to a DigiTimes report, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a brand-new OLED display technology, marking the first time this technology will be used in an iPhone. The device will reportedly employ TDDI (Touch and Display Driver Integration) technology, which combines the touch sensor and display driver components into one layer. This integration helps make the display significantly thinner and lighter.

The production of these new OLED displays is set to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with Taiwanese display manufacturer Novatek leading the efforts. This move indicates Apple's continued focus on making its devices thinner and more lightweight, and this innovative display could be key to achieving that goal with the iPhone 17 Air.



iPhone 17 Air: Rumored Features and Design

Leaks suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will be noticeably slimmer and lighter than existing models. Apple will likely use an aluminium chassis and a narrower Dynamic Island, contributing to the reduced weight and size. The display may be smaller than the current iPhone 16 Plus variant.

Aside from its new OLED technology, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature ProMotion technology for a 120Hz refresh rate, which ensures a smoother user experience. Additionally, the phone could have a new anti-reflective coating and improved scratch-resistant technology, making it more durable.



In terms of performance, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a new generation chipset and offer 8GB of RAM to support Apple Intelligence. This hardware upgrade could significantly improve multitasking, speed, and AI-powered features.



With these rumoured features, the iPhone 17 Air is shaping to be a significant leap forward in design and technology, providing a sleeker, more refined experience for users. Production is scheduled to kick off in 2025, with more details expected as the launch date approaches.