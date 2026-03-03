iPhone 17e Debuts in India at Rs 64,900: A19 Chip, 48MP Camera, MagSafe Included

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone 17e in India, expanding its latest smartphone portfolio with a more affordable option. Positioned as the entry-level model in the iPhone 17 lineup, the new device delivers several meaningful upgrades while maintaining a lower starting price than the standard iPhone 17.

The iPhone 17e starts at Rs 64,900 for the 256GB variant, while the 512GB version is priced at Rs 84,900. Pre-orders are now open, and sales will begin on 11 March. Buyers can choose from three matte-finish colour options: black, white and soft pink. In comparison, the iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 and offers a broader selection of colours and storage variants.

Display and Performance

The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch OLED display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and a traditional notch design. Unlike the iPhone 17, it does not include the 120Hz ProMotion display or Dynamic Island interface. However, Apple appears to be targeting everyday users who prefer reliable performance over premium display enhancements.

Powering the device is Apple’s latest A19 chip, built on an advanced 3nm process. The 17e variant includes a 4-core GPU, while the standard iPhone 17 comes with a 5-core GPU. In real-world use, both devices are expected to offer similar speed and responsiveness, though the iPhone 17 may have a slight advantage in graphics-intensive tasks and gaming. The 17e packs 8GB of RAM, compared to 12GB in the standard model.

Connectivity also sees some differences. The iPhone 17e introduces Apple’s new C1X 5G modem and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 offers Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and mmWave 5G support in select markets, providing higher theoretical speeds.

Both devices share a similar build, featuring an aluminium frame, glass back and IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Camera Comparison

Photography remains a key differentiator between the two models. The iPhone 17e is equipped with a single 48-megapixel Fusion rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture and optical image stabilisation. It supports 2x telephoto crop, Night Mode and 4K Dolby Vision video recording at up to 60fps.

In contrast, the iPhone 17 offers a dual 48-megapixel camera system, combining a main sensor with an ultra-wide lens. This setup provides greater versatility, particularly for landscapes and group shots.

On the front, the iPhone 17e includes a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera, while the iPhone 17 upgrades to an 18-megapixel front camera with Center Stage support.

Battery and Charging

Apple claims up to 26 hours of video playback on the iPhone 17e. The iPhone 17 extends this to up to 30 hours. Charging capabilities differ as well. The 17e supports 20W wired charging and 15W MagSafe charging, while the iPhone 17 offers faster 40W wired and 25W MagSafe charging.

Overall, the biggest differences between the iPhone 17e and iPhone 17 come down to display technology, camera flexibility, RAM, connectivity and charging speeds. While the iPhone 17 delivers a more premium experience, the iPhone 17e focuses on offering core flagship performance at a more accessible price point for Indian consumers.