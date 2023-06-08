Jio Launches JioTag for Rs 749; JioTag vs Apple AirTag

Reliance Jio has launched a new item-tracking device called the JioTag in India. The new device can help people locate misplaced items and is a cheaper alternative to Apple's AirTag. The new JioTag can track things via Bluetooth and doesn't cost much in the country. Here are all the details.



JioTag: Features

Reliance Jio claims its tracker can offer up to a year of battery backup. It can help search for lost items, and you can also double-tap the tracker to make the phone ring even if it is silent. The company also says that its JioTag also alerts people if they forget wallets, keys or other belongings anywhere and provides a location for them. The tracker offers a range of up to 20 meters indoors and 50 meters outdoors. It also supports Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

A community search feature lets people know the item's last tracked location, even if it goes offline. One will also be able to track the JioTag if it gets lost. For this, one will be required to report in the JioThings app that their device was lost, and the Jio Community Find feature will help to search for its location. The company includes an extra battery and tether cable in the retail box. Adding a lanyard makes it easy for users to attach the JioTag to any item.

Is JioTag better than Apple AirTag?

JioTag is limited in range but helps locate lost items like a small bag or wallet, key chain, car key, and more. It is also quite affordable. However, it is only useful when you lose something in the same place within a range of 20 to 50 meters.

Apple AirTags, on the other hand, are more useful and have better tracking capabilities. You can track your item over 30 feet from your phone through a network of iPhones. In simpler terms, Apple's tracking device uses Bluetooth connections to anyone's iPhone to guide you to the location of the AirTags.

Please remember that AirTag is not a GPS tracker as it relies on the iPhone's network to find out the location of the lost item, but this will work well in urban cities where we may see thousands of iPhone users, and this might not be a big deal problem use in rural areas.

JioTag vs Apple AirTag: Price in India

The JioTag is priced at Rs 749 in India, and interested buyers can get it through the Jio website. However, the MRP of the device is Rs 2,499. People can select cash on delivery payment options, which are available for select pin codes. Comparatively, Apple AirTag is quite expensive and is priced at Rs 3,490.