Lava Agni 4 Debuts with Premium Design, Vayu AI and 120Hz AMOLED Display

Lava has expanded its Agni lineup with the launch of the Agni 4 in India, positioning it as a feature-rich flagship contender in the midrange segment. The smartphone arrives with a refreshed design, upgraded hardware, and the company’s own Vayu AI suite tailored for Indian users.

The Agni 4 embraces a premium aesthetic, featuring an aluminium alloy frame paired with a sleek glass back—an increasingly rare offering in this price range. Its flat sides give it a modern feel, while the capsule-shaped dual-camera module, complete with bold Agni branding and two edge notification lights, adds a distinct visual identity. Lava has also included a customizable Action Key that can be set to capture photos, take screenshots, launch apps, and more.

A standout addition this year is Vayu AI, Lava’s in-house AI model designed to provide practical assistance. The suite includes expert agents for learning, creativity, productivity, and system control. Users get region-specific features such as an AI Math Teacher, English Teacher, Horoscope guidance, and image analysis tools. The Agni 4 also supports Google Gemini and popular tools like Circle-to-Search.

On the display front, the smartphone sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and peak brightness of up to 2400 nits- the screen is “quite vibrant and bright.”

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 5G chipset. Lava claims the phone scores over 1.4 million on AnTuTu and includes a 4300mm² VC liquid cooling system to maintain performance during heavy tasks.

The Agni 4 features a 50MP OIS-enabled main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP front camera with support for 4K 60fps recording. Lava says its AI optimisation ensures results tuned for Indian skin tones and environments.

A 5000mAh battery fuels the phone, offering up to 14 hours of YouTube streaming and 66W fast charging that delivers 50 percent battery in under 19 minutes. The device also includes IP64 resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Running clean, ad-free Android 15 out of the box, the Lava Agni 4 goes on sale on November 25 via Amazon. It is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, with bank offers bringing the effective price down to ₹22,999.