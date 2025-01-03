LG Unveils Innovative Lamp-Projector-Bluetooth Speaker Combo

LG is introducing two innovative "lifestyle projectors" at CES, designed to blend functionality with aesthetic appeal. While these devices prioritize style, they may not deliver the highest picture quality for their price point. Both run on webOS, offering seamless access to popular streaming apps.

The PF600U, a multifunctional marvel, combines a full HD projector, Bluetooth speaker, and standing floor lamp in one compact device. Weighing 16 pounds (7.5 kg), it features an LED lamp with nine colours and five brightness levels. Although LG hasn't disclosed their specifications, two integrated speakers enhance its audio capabilities.

A standout feature is the projector's 110-degree tilting head, allowing users to adjust the projected image easily. It also boasts an automatic screen adjustment function for hassle-free setup. However, with only 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, the 1920 x 1080 resolution image may struggle to perform well unless viewed in a dark room.

LG's second offering, the CineBeam S (PU615U), is an ultra-compact 4K ultra-short throw projector. Measuring just 4.3 x 6.3 x 6.3 inches (110 x 160 x 160 mm), it can be placed mere inches from a wall or an Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen. Despite its small size, it delivers a 4K image using an RGB laser light source and includes built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. However, with 500 ANSI lumens of brightness, the image might appear washed out in well-lit environments.

LG has not yet revealed pricing, release dates, or details about availability in different regions. These devices are expected to be showcased publicly for the first time in Las Vegas next week, promising a glimpse into LG's vision for stylish and multifunctional home entertainment solutions.