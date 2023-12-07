Messenger Goes Secure: End-to-End Encryption Finally Default

Messenger has finally introduced default end-to-end encryption after years of anticipation. The move fulfills Mark Zuckerberg's long-standing promise to bring encrypted chats to Messenger. Meta is now implementing end-to-end encryption for one-on-one chats and calls, ensuring that only the sender and recipient can access the message content.

Originally introduced as an opt-in feature in 2016, encrypted chats in Messenger have undergone a gradual transition to becoming the default standard. According to Loredana Crisan, VP of Messenger, the extended timeline for delivery was necessary to ensure a meticulous implementation. In a statement to The Verge, Crisan mentioned, “This has taken years to deliver because we’ve taken our time to get this right. Our engineers, cryptographers, designers, policy experts and product managers have worked tirelessly to rebuild Messenger features from the ground up.”

Despite the encryption becoming the default, users will not lose access to Messenger features, including themes and custom reactions. Crisan also acknowledges that the complete transition of all Messenger chats to default encryption may take some time.



However, it's important to note that end-to-end encryption for group Messenger chats remains an opt-in feature at present. Additionally, default encryption is not yet available for Instagram messages. Meta had previously indicated in August that Instagram messages would follow suit shortly after the introduction of default private Messenger chats.



In 2019, CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined the company's plan to shift towards encrypted ephemeral messages across its various messaging platforms. “I believe the future of communication will increasingly shift to private, encrypted services where people can be confident what they say to each other stays secure and their messages and content won’t stick around forever,” he shared in a Facebook post. “This is the future I hope we will help bring about.”