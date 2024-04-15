Meta AI Chatbot Arrives in India on WhatsApp: How to Use

Meta has introduced its AI chatbot on WhatsApp, allowing users to experience AI-powered interactions within their messaging app. The new feature is currently available in English and is limited to select countries, including India. Meta AI provides the opportunity for users to engage in conversations, seek information, and obtain recommendations directly within WhatsApp.



Similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot, the Meta AI feature on WhatsApp brings various AI functionalities to the platform. Users can ask questions on different subjects, generate text and images, translate languages, and request ideas. Meta AI can also participate in group chats to provide advice, deliver news updates, and create images using prompts within personal or group conversations.



It's crucial to note that while standard WhatsApp conversations are end-to-end encrypted, any interaction with Meta AI within a chat is not encrypted. Meta uses user data and prompts to train its AI, and Meta AI only reads and responds to questions where it is mentioned using the "@Meta AI" tag. "Meta AI can only read and reply to questions that mention @Meta AI, not any others. As always, your personal messages and calls remain end-to-end encrypted, meaning not even WhatsApp or Meta can see or listen to them," says Meta.



How to Access and Use Meta AI on WhatsApp

Meta is gradually rolling out Meta AI on WhatsApp. To check if you have the update, make sure to update your WhatsApp app to the latest version available on the Play Store or App Store. Once updated, look for a round purple-blue circle icon at the top of your WhatsApp chat interface. For iOS users, the icon appears in the top right corner of the app near the camera icon.

If the Meta AI icon is present, tap on it to accept the terms and access the Meta AI chatbot on WhatsApp. In the chatbot, you can ask questions, engage in interactions, or generate images using prompts. Meta AI can be used in both personal and group chats on WhatsApp.

Steps to Use Meta AI in WhatsApp Chats

1. Open the chat or group chat on WhatsApp where you want to use AI.

2. Type "@" in the message field and then select "Meta AI."

3. If prompted, review and accept the terms.

4. Enter your prompt. For image generation, you can type prompts like "Create an image of a jumping fish."

5. Tap send. Meta AI's response will appear in the chat.

How to Reply to Meta AI Messages



1. Swipe right on the AI message.

2. Type your message and tap send.

Meta offers users the ability to delete individual chats with Meta AI or request the deletion of information previously shared with the AI. This way, users can manage their interactions with the chatbot as desired.