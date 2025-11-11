Meta Layoffs 2025: 600 Employees Cut as Company Restructures AI Teams, Launches Metamate Chatbot

Meta Platforms has laid off around 600 employees from its AI divisions.

The job cuts affected teams in AI infrastructure, research, and product integration.

Meta said it wants smaller and faster teams that can focus better on new AI goals.

Why Did Meta Cut Jobs in AI Teams?

The layoffs are part of Meta’s plan to restructure its AI operations.

Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang said the company wants teams that deliver more results with fewer people.

Sources confirmed that Meta is not cutting funding, but shifting resources to superintelligence projects and large-scale AI training.

What is Meta’s Metamate Chatbot?

At the same time, Meta launched an internal AI tool called Metamate.

It helps employees write performance reviews by collecting notes, reports, and project updates.

The tool works like ChatGPT and creates summaries for self-evaluations.

How Are Employees Reacting to Metamate?

Some staff said Metamate makes reviews faster and easier to write.

However, others said it misses personal details and they still need to rewrite some parts.

Most employees use it as a draft tool instead of relying on it fully.

What Does This Mean for Meta’s AI Future?

Despite the layoffs, Meta continues to invest heavily in AI research and products.

The company uses AI for app development, workflow tracking, and team performance.

Meta said its long-term plan is to build powerful AI systems that compete with OpenAI and Google.