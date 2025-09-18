Live
Meta Unveils $799 Smart Glasses Featuring Built-In Screen and AI
Meta Platforms Inc. is the company that has launched its first pair smart glasses equipped with a display that displays smart glasses with screen, called it's the Meta $799 glasses Meta Ray-Ban display. The new model displays a small display in the right lens.
The launch was announced at the Annual Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, highlights the company's goal to make Meta smart glasses an everyday requirement. The company's chief executive Mark Zuckerberg described the future of Meta's glasses as one that will lead towards "superintelligence" -an expression he coined for the advanced AI, which is specifically designed to assist individuals rather than merely automate Meta wearable technology behind the scenes.
A Key Step Toward Everyday Meta AI Glasses
For Meta to add an LCD is a significant step. As time passes the glasses will assume the roles smartphones currently hold, giving users a hands-free method to handle their primary tasks.
Meta's Chief Technology Director Andrew Bosworth called the launch "the first truly innovative product" in this field. Bosworth said that although smartphones will never go away, Meta AR glasses such as those of the Ray-Ban Display allow people to "leave their smartphones in their pockets more often during the course of their day." providing convenience, without loss of functionality.
Competing in Consumer Tech
Since the release of the initial VR headset in the year 2016, Meta has been steadily creating its own hardware ecosystem, putting it against the giants of Apple as well as Google. Its Ray-Ban Display marks a major step towards this goal, mixing style with the latest AI technology to draw in people who are more mainstream.
A New Way to Control Tech
The AI integrated glasses also feature the brand different control method. Users are still able to swipe across the frame, however the main interface is now based on hand gestures that are detected via a brain-based wristband placed on the hand that is dominant.
Wearers can squeeze their thumb and finger to select and swipe across their palm to scroll or double-tap their thumbs to start Meta's virtual assistant. They can also turn their wrists to alter the volume of music or other options.