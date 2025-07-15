Meta’s Prometheus AI Supercluster Set to Go Live by 2026, Zuckerberg Ramps Up AI Push

Meta is making a major leap forward in artificial intelligence, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg announcing that the company’s first AI data supercluster—Prometheus—will be operational by 2026. This bold move underscores Meta’s deepening commitment to competing at the highest level in the generative AI space, where it faces strong rivals like OpenAI and Google.

In a detailed post on Facebook, Zuckerberg revealed that Meta is not only accelerating its infrastructure build-out but also investing hundreds of billions of dollars in compute, talent, and long-term AI research. Prometheus is just the beginning. The company is simultaneously developing Hyperion, a future-ready system that will eventually scale to 5 gigawatts, placing it among the most powerful AI clusters globally.

In a notable departure from tradition, Meta is speeding up construction timelines by assembling temporary data centers in tents, reminiscent of Elon Musk’s "tent factory" strategy during Tesla's Model 3 rush in 2018. This unusual approach, first reported by SemiAnalysis and later acknowledged by Zuckerberg, reflects the company’s urgency to get AI systems online faster—even if it means sacrificing some stability during peak summer conditions.

Zuckerberg also spotlighted Meta Superintelligence Labs, a newly established division that he says will offer “industry-leading levels of compute and by far the greatest compute per researcher.” This lab is part of a broader effort to build what he calls “the most elite and talent-dense team in the industry.”

Reports suggest that the lukewarm response to Meta’s Llama 4 AI model earlier this year prompted a strategic overhaul. Determined to turn things around, Meta has launched an aggressive hiring spree—reportedly offering $100 million+ compensation packages to top AI researchers—and recently poured $14 billion into Scale AI, aiming to secure access to high-quality datasets that can fuel future model development.

Though the use of tents and prefab cooling units may seem unconventional for data centers, the company is leaning into fast deployment over perfection. By taking these bold steps, Meta is signaling that it's not just trying to catch up in the AI race—it plans to lead it.