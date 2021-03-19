Micromax In 1 all set to Launch in India Today

Micromax is all prepared to launch a new smartphone from its latest "In" series in India. Micromax In 1 has been showcased with a perforated design, gradient finish, and a rear fingerprint sensor. This will be the third in the series after the Micromax In Note 1 and In 1b.

The Micromax In 1 launch event is scheduled for later today at 12 pm on Flipkart. So far, the company has only disclosed the phone's design in two colour options, green and pinkish-blue. Officially there are no details on the phone's specifications. But the smartphone was recently leaked and revealed its full specifications.

As per the leak, Micromax In 1 will feature a 6.67-inch FHD + screen with a centre's hole-punch camera. It will bring up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone will include a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging.

Micromax In 1 will flaunt a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors in the photography department. The leak also highlights that there won't be an ultra-wide-angle lens on the phone. For selfies purpose, the smartphone will feature an 8-megapixel front camera. That's a lot to know about the unreleased Micromax In 1, and in a few hours, we'll know if the filtration is accurate.

This year Micromax plans to launch more phones from April 4-5 onwards. The company is considering updating its portfolio every 6 to 8 months. Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma also shared plans to launch a 5G phone that will be aggressively priced for the Indian market.