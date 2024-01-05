Microsoft Replacing Windows Key with Copilot, Era of AI-Integrated Keyboards Starts

Microsoft is embarking on a revolutionary AI journey, revolutionizing Windows keyboards by replacing the classic Windows/Start button with a dedicated key for its AI assistant, Copilot. Collaborating with OpenAI to incorporate GPT-4 into Edge and introducing Copilot last year, Microsoft is now making a groundbreaking change that has remained untouched for three decades.



The new Copilot key will be positioned to the right of the space bar, serving as the launchpad for the built-in Copilot AI in Windows 11. Copilot is an AI-powered chatbot akin to ChatGPT, capable of answering user-generated queries. This significant alteration to the Windows Keyboard, the first since introducing the Windows/Start key in 1994, underscores Microsoft's commitment to integrating AI seamlessly into the Windows ecosystem—from the system to the silicon to the hardware.



Microsoft's hardware partners are set to showcase Windows 11 computers featuring the Copilot key at the upcoming CES technology conference. Anticipated to become mandatory, users can expect to experience this innovative feature on devices starting this month.



Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft's head of Windows and Surface, highlighted this move as a pivotal step towards creating a more personal and intelligent computing future, making 2024 the "year of the AI PC." Incorporating AI into Windows keyboards aims to simplify and amplify users' computing experiences.



This change is not an isolated event but part of Microsoft's broader AI-driven initiatives scheduled for Windows in 2024. Throughout 2023, Microsoft has been actively integrating Copilot into various services, responding to user feedback and gearing up for more transformative changes in the Windows PC landscape.



In a noteworthy collaboration, Microsoft Copilot has partnered with Suno, an AI music creation platform, enabling Copilot to compose AI-generated songs based on simple text prompts. This collaboration enhances Copilot's capabilities, allowing users to create personalized songs using Microsoft Edge and customize them according to their preferences.



Beyond the keyboard transformation, Microsoft is actively engaged in a Windows "refresh," showcasing new AI capabilities and emphasizing its commitment to AI advancements by renaming its Edge browser as 'AI Browsers.' This signals a broader integration of AI into different facets of Microsoft's software and services, reflecting the company's dedication to embracing the future of computing.