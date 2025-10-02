Microsoft Revamps Office Icons with Curvier, More Colourful Designs

Microsoft has given its iconic Office suite a fresh new look. The tech giant unveiled redesigned icons for all 10 core Office applications, marking the first major update since 2018.

The refreshed icons are more vibrant, playful, and modern, reflecting Microsoft’s broader design philosophy with Fluent illustrations and its recent work on the Copilot icon. Each icon now features richer gradients and stronger contrast, offering improved accessibility and a more connected design language across Microsoft 365.

“The core 10 Office apps were last updated in 2018 and the way we described what the designs represented is almost identical to language used today: connection, coherence, seamless collaboration, fluid transitions,” explains Jon Friedman , corporate vice president of design and research for Microsoft 365. “The new icons emanate a sense of fluidity and play, while also being simpler, more intuitive, and highly accessible.”

“Where gradients were once subtle, they’re now richer and more vibrant, featuring exaggerated analogous transitions that improve contrast and accessibility,” Friedman explained.

The redesign also focuses on simplification for clarity at smaller sizes. For instance, the Word icon has shifted from four horizontal bars to three. “We’ve moved away from bold, static solidity to embrace softer, more fluid forms,” Friedman added. “Sharp edges and crisp lines are replaced by smooth folds and curves, giving the icons a sense of playful motion and approachability.”

Microsoft says the updated icons will begin rolling out in the coming weeks across web, desktop, and mobile platforms for both consumer and business users. The refresh not only modernizes Office’s visual identity but also aligns it with the evolving design standards of Microsoft 365.