Microsoft Urges Users to Shift from Windows 10 to Windows 11 in 2025

Microsoft has declared 2025 the "Year of the Windows 11 PC Refresh," signalling a major push to transition users from Windows 10. With support for Windows 10 ending in October, the company is intensifying its efforts to ensure users embrace its newer operating system. In 2024, Microsoft deployed full-screen upgrade prompts, and now it's emphasizing the importance of refreshing older PCs to take full advantage of Windows 11.

Last year, Microsoft branded 2024 as "the year of the AI PC," debuting Copilot Plus-powered PCs that demonstrated the integration of artificial intelligence into daily computing. At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week, Microsoft reinforced its focus, asserting that upgrading a Windows 10 PC is more impactful than purchasing a new TV or smartphone in 2025.

"As CES 2025 begins, showcasing the latest technological innovations, we are excited for the advancements our industry will offer to people around the globe,"says Yusuf Mehdi, executive vice president and consumer chief marketing officer at Microsoft. "And we believe that one of the most important pieces of technology people will look to refresh in 2025 isn't the refrigerator, the television or their mobile phone. It will be their Windows 10 PC, and they will move forward with Windows 11."

Mehdi, a Microsoft executive, underscores the significance of Windows 11, describing it as "available at a time when the world needs it most" and highlighting its pivotal role in advancing AI innovation. With delayed features like Recall and the highly anticipated AI-powered Windows Search still awaiting full deployment, 2025 is poised to showcase more of Microsoft's advancements in AI technology.

Although Microsoft doesn't have a physical presence at CES this year, its influence permeates the event. From AI-driven announcements about its Copilot assistant appearing on LG and Samsung TVs to collaborations with hardware partners, the company is making its mark. Notably, Jason Ronald, Microsoft's vice president of "next generation," is participating in Lenovo's handheld gaming PC presentation, and Windows chief Pavan Davuluri has been actively engaging in partner events.

Windows 11 adoption still lags behind its predecessor, with many users hesitant to switch. However, Windows 11 has gained traction in gaming, becoming the most popular operating system for PC gamers on Steam. For those reluctant to upgrade, Microsoft is introducing Extended Security Updates for the first time, allowing Windows 10 users to pay $30 for an extra year of updates.

As Windows 10's sunset approaches, Microsoft is doubling down on its vision for the future with Windows 11, blending advanced AI features and innovative partnerships to redefine the PC experience.