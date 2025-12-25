Farmers Should Ensure Deworming of Livestock: Veterinary Doctor Kalpana

Nagar Kurnool: The deworming medicine distribution programme is continuing in Nagarkurnool district. As part of the initiative, the Department of Animal Husbandry conducted a free deworming drive in Nallavelli and Chandubhatla villages of Nagarkurnool mandal, where deworming medicines were administered to 2,568 sheep and 555 goats, according to Veterinary Officer Dr. Kalpana.

On the occasion, awareness was created among farmers about the importance of deworming. Dr. Kalpana explained that deworming helps eliminate internal parasites in livestock, which in turn improves body weight, disease resistance, and overall productivity of the animals. She urged farmers to ensure regular deworming of their livestock.

The programme was attended by Mandal Veterinary Officers Dr. Kalpana and Dr. Ashok, along with local sarpanches, deputy sarpanches, veterinary staff, and shepherds.