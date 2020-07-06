X
Motorola Fusion Plus Sale on Flipkart at 12 Pm for Rs 16,999

Motorola Fusion Plus

Highlights

In India, Motorola launched its Motorola One Fusion+ smartphone last month. The smartphone brings 16 MP pop up selfie camera, Snapdragon 730G chipset, and a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is available in only one storage variant.

Motorola One Fusion+ will go on sale today on Flipkart at 12 pm, you can buy it for Rs 16,999.

Motorola One Fusion+: Price, availability, and sale offers

Motorola One Fusion+ comes is available in only one storage variant that offers 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage and comes at Rs 16,999. The smartphone is available in Moonlight White and Twilight Blue color options.

Motorola One Fusion+ can be bought from Flipkart, today at 12 pm.

Motorola One Fusion+: Specifications

The Fusion+ smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Total Vision display with HDR10 support and a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels. The Fusion+ is also powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 730 processor, combined with Adreno 618 GPU and 6GB+128GB storage. The storage of Fusion+ can be further expanded up to 1TB through a dedicated microSD card.

It Fusion+ is packed with a 5000mAh with 15W TurboPower charging support which claims to deliver a battery life for two days.

When it comes to the optical front, it has got a 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 5-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture and last but not the lease a 2-megapixel depth lens with f/2.4 aperture. It also has a front camera of 16-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture.

Its connectivity options also include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual 4G VoLTE, GLONASS, USB Type-C charging port, Galileo and 3.5mm headphone jack.

