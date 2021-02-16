Motorola Moto E7 Power to Launch on Feb 19 in India; Know more

The Motorola Moto E7 Power India launch date was confirmed via a listing on Flipkart. The smartphone is ready to launch on February 19. Moto E7 Power belongs to the E7 series with two phones with the E7 name: Moto E7 and the Moto E7 Plus. The E7 Power device is expected to be a lower version of the Moto E7 Plus but an upgraded version of the Moto E7.



Motorola confirmed that the smartphone would launch with a 5000mAh battery along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on the Flipkart listing. However, nothing more than this was confirmed by the company.

However, a few days back, the Moto E7 Power appeared on Geekbench. The listing on Geekbench revealed some of the smartphone's main specs that is yet to be released in the country.

The listing on Geekbench and other previous leaks give us a hint that Motorola E7 Power will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor along with 4GB of RAM and will come with support for Android 10. The Geekbench score also says that the E7 Power has a pretty decent processor. . The smartphone got a single-core score of 152 and a multi-core score of 879. The higher the score, the faster the chipset.

The Moto E7 Power will also feature a 6.5-inch IPS HD + LCD screen (720x1600 pixels). There is a waterdrop notch with a thick bezel around the corners, on the front. A MediaTek Helio P22 chipset will power the smartphone and 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10 and has a 5,000 mAh battery. It will also support a 10W battery. Motorola has already confirmed the battery size and screen of the smartphone.

Moto E7 Power provides support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port. Though Motorola has not officially shared any information about the smartphone, we expect it to launch in the entry-level segment. The smartphone might be priced below Rs 10,000 in the country.

The smartphone is expected to feature a 13-megapixel primary with an f / 2.0 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro lens in the camera department. On the front, it offers a 5-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f / 2.2. The smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone runs on Android 10.