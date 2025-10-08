Motorola Moto G06 Power Launches In India: Massive 7000mAh Battery Meets Budget-Friendly Price

Motorola has unveiled the Moto G06 Power in India, setting a new benchmark in the entry-level smartphone segment with its feature-packed offering priced at just ₹7,499. Designed to combine durability, performance, and premium design, the Moto G06 Power promises an unparalleled experience for budget-conscious users who demand more from their devices.

Massive Battery for Long-Lasting Performance

The standout feature of the Moto G06 Power is its 7,000mAh battery, the largest in its segment, offering up to 65 hours of usage on a single charge. Users can enjoy long video calls, gaming, music, and streaming without worrying about power. The battery retains over 80% of its health even after 1,000 charge cycles, ensuring longevity, and supports TurboPower 20W fast charging, delivering up to 7 hours of power in just 15 minutes.

Immersive Entertainment Experience

Entertainment gets a major upgrade with the 6.88” HD+ display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate, Water Touch technology, and High Brightness Mode up to 600 nits. Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with Bass Boost deliver multidimensional audio, making every movie, game, or song an immersive experience.

Photography That Impresses

The Moto G06 Power features a 50MP Quad Pixel rear camera system with AI-powered portrait mode, Auto Night Vision, and ambient light sensors, delivering vibrant, detailed shots even in low light. An 8MP front camera enhances selfies with Face Retouch and group selfie modes, making it perfect for social media-ready photos and videos.

Sleek Design with Durability

Wrapped in a Pantone™-curated vegan leather finish, the Moto G06 Power comes in Tapestry, Laurel Oak, and India-exclusive Tendril colors. It features IP64-rated water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, balancing elegance and resilience.

Performance That Keeps Up

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme processor, the smartphone offers 4GB RAM, expandable up to 12GB with RAM Boost, and 64GB storage, expandable via microSD up to 1TB. Users can multitask effortlessly and store ample photos, apps, and media.

Smart Features and Security

Running on Android 15 with Motorola’s My UX interface, the device includes Circle to Search, Moto Gestures, Moto Secure, ThinkShield, and Family Space for a personalized, safe, and intelligent experience.

Availability

The Moto G06 Power will be available in 4GB + 64GB variant, starting 11th October 2025 on Flipkart, Motorola's website, and leading retail stores across India. With its combination of massive battery, immersive display, top-notch cameras, and premium design, the Moto G06 Power raises the bar for what an entry-level smartphone can deliver.