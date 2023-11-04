Live
- Devpelopment in Hyd will stop if KCR does not win: KTR
- United Muslim Forum extends support to BRS
- Tirupati: Dr PC Rayulu nominated as TAAC member
- AIMIM announces first set of 6 candidates
- Tirupati: Demand to ban RGV’s movie ‘Vyuham’
- Tirumala: Govindakoti books will be available soon says EO AV Dharma Reddy
- Guntur: Special campaign on draft voters list today
- Centre’s nod for 13 judges in 4 HCs
- Vijayawada: NACS invites applications for Cyber Security courses
- Vijayawada: Officials told to remove roadside encroachments
NASA spacecraft discovers tiny moon
Cape Canaveral: The little asteroid visited by NASA's Lucy spacecraft this week had a big surprise for scientists. It turns out that the asteroid Dinkinesh has a dinky sidekick — a mini moon. The discovery was made during Wednesday's flyby of Dinkinesh, 300 million miles (480 million kilometers) away in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.
