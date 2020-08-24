Leaked: Nokia's upcoming feature phones details

HMD Global forcibly rejected several launches due to the global pandemic, but now the company is ready to introduce the new Nokia-branded smartphones and feature phones.

Nokia recently tweeted a teaser for the launch of its new smartphones in the Indian market. In addition to these, the company will be making an addition to its "entry-level phones" category with a new feature phone that will feature 4G connectivity.

As per GizChina, Nokia India will reveal new devices on August 25, and following all the reports and leaks, the Nokia C3 will make its debut here along with a new feature phone. While Nokia is expected to launch a few more feature phones this year, for now here's a look at the new 4G feature phone thanks to renders and details that have surfaced online.

One of the leaked devices is a new variant of the Nokia 215. This could be launched as Nokia 215 (2020) or Nokia 215 4G, and it could be the most affordable 4G phone in Nokia's portfolio so far. This feature phone is expected to boot without a camera.

The next feature phone in the line is the Nokia 225, depending on the versions. The Nokia 225 will come with 4G LTE and will be compatible with applications such as YouTube and Facebook.

According to reports from NokiaMob, the Nokia 225 has received FCC approval under model numbers TA-1316 and TA-1282. The date on the screen suggests that the feature phones were scheduled to launch on August 3, but HMD Global has to postpone the launch thanks to the pandemic.

The third feature phone has no name yet but is codenamed Nokia Leo Basic. This feature phone is expected to come with WhatsApp and Facebook support. And this is the phone that is supposed to come with a dedicated button for the Google Assistant. All three feature phones Nokia has lined up will come with KaiOS.

Details on pricing and the exact launch are not yet available, so we'll have to wait and watch.