Nothing Phone (3) leaks hint at new design, triple cameras at Rs 60K: Launch July 1

Just weeks ahead of the official launch, new leaks have revealed key design and pricing details of the Nothing Phone (3). Set for a July 1 debut, the flagship from Carl Pei’s tech startup is shaping up to look and feel quite different from its predecessors.

According to tipster Max Jambor, the Phone (3) will ditch the signature Glyph Interface—those quirky LED lights that helped the original Nothing Phones stand out. Instead, the upcoming model sports a clean, minimalist back with a semi-transparent finish and curved edges for a more premium, ergonomic feel.

Interestingly, the device will likely house three 50MP cameras on the rear—marking a step up from the dual-lens setup on the Phone (2). The trio is rumored to include a main sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. Under the hood, the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset is expected to power the phone, reinforcing its flagship status.

In terms of pricing, leaker @MysteryLupin suggests the 12GB+256GB variant will launch in the US at $799 (approx. Rs 68,300). However, considering the brand’s pricing strategy in India—where the Phone (2) launched at Rs 44,999—analysts expect the Phone (3) to arrive under Rs 60,000. This would strategically position it below competitors like the OnePlus 13 and potentially challenge premium options like the iPhone 16e and iQOO 13.

With a focus on design, performance, and a more subdued aesthetic, the Phone (3) is expected to broaden Nothing’s appeal among high-end users. Whether the absence of Glyph lights will impact its fan base remains to be seen—but with more than two years of development behind it, this is a launch to watch.