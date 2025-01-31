Nothing Phone (3a) India Launch on March 4 – Expected Price and Specifications

Nothing has officially confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3a), putting an end to months of speculation. Announced in the company’s Community Quarterly Update video, the device will cater to budget-conscious buyers as part of Nothing’s affordable (a) series.

Nothing Phone (3a): India Launch Date

The Nothing Phone (3a) is set to launch in India on March 4 at 3:30 PM IST. The device will be available via Flipkart, where a dedicated microsite is already live, allowing users to register for updates.

Nothing Phone (3a): Expected Price in India

While the official pricing will be unveiled at the launch, reports suggest the Nothing Phone (3a) could be priced around ₹25,000. This makes it a competitive option in the mid-range segment.

Nothing Phone (3a): Expected Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

OS: Nothing OS 3.1 (based on Android 15)

Rear Cameras: 50MP primary sensor + 50MP telephoto lens (2x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor

Front Camera: 32MP selfie shooter

Battery: 5,000mAh, 45W fast charging

With its powerful specs and affordable pricing, the Nothing Phone (3a) is set to be a strong contender in India’s mid-range smartphone market.