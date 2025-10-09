Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says $100K H-1B Visa Fee Could Have Blocked His American Dream

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has voiced concern over the newly introduced $100,000 H-1B visa fee, saying it could have prevented his own journey to the United States — and ultimately changed the course of his life.

In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box, Huang reflected on how the new policy might have affected his family when they immigrated decades ago. “I don't think that my family would have been able to afford the $100,000, and so the opportunity for my family and for me to be here would not have been possible with this current policy,” he said.

Huang, now 62, was born in Taiwan and spent part of his childhood in Thailand before his family settled in the US when he was just nine years old. He emphasised that immigration and the idea of the “American dream” were instrumental in shaping his life and career. “Immigration is the foundation of the American dream. This ideal that anyone can come to America, and through hard work and some talent, be able to build a better future for yourself,” he told CNBC.

The billionaire chipmaker’s comments come in the wake of former US President Donald Trump’s executive order on September 19, which introduced a six-figure fee for H-1B visa applications. The announcement has caused widespread anxiety among immigrant communities and within the technology sector, where companies rely heavily on international talent.

Following the announcement, several tech firms reportedly advised employees to avoid international travel until the policy’s implications were clarified. Officials later confirmed that the new rule would apply only to new applications, not to existing visa holders.

Huang has previously commented on the new visa policy, calling it “a great start” but acknowledging that it “probably sets the bar a little too high.” He said he appreciates the intent behind the program—to attract and retain global talent—but hopes the government will consider adjustments over time. Describing Trump as “pragmatic” in his approach, Huang said that constructive dialogue could still lead to more balanced immigration reforms.

For Nvidia, immigration is deeply tied to its identity. The company employs more than 1,400 workers on H-1B visas and has reportedly assured staff that it will cover the new visa costs. In a company-wide memo, Huang highlighted the crucial role immigration has played in shaping Nvidia’s story. “As one of many immigrants at Nvidia, I know that the opportunities we've found in America have profoundly shaped our lives,” he wrote. “And the miracle of Nvidia, built by all of you, and by brilliant colleagues around the world, would not be possible without immigration.”

For Huang, the debate over visa fees goes beyond policy—it is about preserving the pathways that allow talent and opportunity to meet. His life stands as a testament to what open doors can achieve: from a boy who arrived from Taiwan to a visionary leading one of the most powerful companies in the global AI and semiconductor industry.