NYT Connections Puzzle Solutions and Hints for March 4, 2025

The New York Times offers many games, and its latest popular one is the Connections Word Game. Created by Wyna Liu, the associate editor of puzzles, this game has gained a lot of attention and excitement online.

How to Play NYT Connections:

In NYT Connections, you’re given 16 words. Your task is to group them into four sets of four words, where each set shares a common theme (like technology, literature, or geography). The challenge is to figure out the right groups, and there’s only one correct solution for each puzzle!

NYT Connections Hints for March 4, 2025

If you're tackling today's puzzle, here are some hints to help you group the words. These are ranked from the easiest (yellow group) to the more challenging (purple group).

Yellow Group Hint: Punch out

Punch out Green Group Hint: Meet me in...

Meet me in... Blue Group Hint: Staying in touch with family members

Staying in touch with family members Purple Group Hint: Share a coach

If you're familiar with the themes, take a moment to try solving the puzzle before scrolling down for the answers.

NYT Connections Answers for March 4, 2025

Here are the answers for today’s Sports Edition puzzle: