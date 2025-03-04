Live
- ISL 2024-25: In playoffs' race, Odisha need to beat Jamshedpur; hope Mumbai lose their remaining games
- Kidnapped Bengaluru Family Rescued, Traced to Vijayapura Farmhouse, Four Arrested
- BMTC Driving Incidents to be Kept in Check, BMTC to Dismiss Reckless Drivers?
- Mangaluru Teacher to Coach India’s Floorball Team
- MLA Kamath, 11 Others Booked After Tense Standoff at Religious Event
- Gujarat: BJP to finalise over 220 office bearers for local bodies
- Jahnavi Dasari, Daughter of DVV Danayya, Debuts as Producer Featuring Adarsh Gourav in a Thriller
- PM Modi urges India Inc to go for opportunities in global supply chains
- K'taka BJP chief takes to paddy transplanting; seeks farmer-centric budget
- South India will not lose Lok Sabha seats in delimitation, says MP Laxman
Just In
NYT Connections Puzzle Solutions and Hints for March 4, 2025
Discover how to play the NYT Connections Word Game! Group 16 words into four sets based on common themes. Test your skills and challenge yourself daily!
The New York Times offers many games, and its latest popular one is the Connections Word Game. Created by Wyna Liu, the associate editor of puzzles, this game has gained a lot of attention and excitement online.
How to Play NYT Connections:
In NYT Connections, you’re given 16 words. Your task is to group them into four sets of four words, where each set shares a common theme (like technology, literature, or geography). The challenge is to figure out the right groups, and there’s only one correct solution for each puzzle!
NYT Connections Hints for March 4, 2025
If you're tackling today's puzzle, here are some hints to help you group the words. These are ranked from the easiest (yellow group) to the more challenging (purple group).
- Yellow Group Hint: Punch out
- Green Group Hint: Meet me in...
- Blue Group Hint: Staying in touch with family members
- Purple Group Hint: Share a coach
If you're familiar with the themes, take a moment to try solving the puzzle before scrolling down for the answers.
NYT Connections Answers for March 4, 2025
Here are the answers for today’s Sports Edition puzzle:
- JONESES: Chipper, Deacon, Jonquel, K.C.
- FIGHT: Box, Duke, Scrap, Spar
- TEAMS COACHED BY NICK SABAN: Crimson Tide, Dolphins, Spartans, Tigers
- ST. LOUIS TEAMS: Billikens, Blues, Cardinals, St. Louis City