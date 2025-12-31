China’s Mediation Claim On India–Pakistan Tensions Draws Sharp Reaction In New Delhi

China has asserted that it helped mediate tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year, a claim that has prompted disbelief among officials in New Delhi. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Beijing played a role in easing the standoff, listing the India–Pakistan situation among several global conflicts where China allegedly facilitated dialogue. However, people familiar with the matter in India described the statement as strange and inaccurate, maintaining that China had no involvement in ending the hostilities.

The military confrontation between India and Pakistan escalated in May following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam valley that killed 26 civilians. India responded with Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The escalation eventually subsided after direct talks between senior military officials from both countries, leading to an agreement to halt military action on May 10.

Indian sources emphasised that the de-escalation resulted solely from bilateral engagement, reiterating New Delhi’s long-standing position that there is no role for third parties in matters concerning India and Pakistan. They also pointed out that China’s claim mirrors similar assertions previously made by US President Donald Trump, which India has consistently rejected.

China’s remarks have also drawn attention due to reports suggesting Beijing provided support to Pakistan during the standoff, including surveillance inputs. With a significant portion of Pakistan’s military equipment sourced from China, Indian officials have suggested that Beijing may have used the episode to showcase its defence capabilities. Despite these assertions, India maintains that the ceasefire was achieved independently, without any external mediation.